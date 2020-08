New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The IMD has further stated that the low-pressure area lies over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours.

"The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of the above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state and heavy falls over southwest Rajasthan on August 25," the advisory from the IMD read.

"Strong wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over southwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea and north Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over North Arabian sea and along and off Gujarat coast," it added. (ANI)

