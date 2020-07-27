Patna, Jul 27 (PTI) Bihar registered six COVID-19 casualties in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 255, while 2,192 people tested positive for coronavirus taking the states tally to 41,111, the health department said on Monday.

The department, however, that the surge in the number of infections was on account of previous days cases which were added to the system on Monday.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Thanks PM Narendra Modi for his Cooperation in Tackling COVID-19 in the State: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Out of the six latest casualties, two deaths were reported from Patna, and one each was from Bhagalpur, Banka, Nalanda and Rohtas, the department said in its bulletin.

Patna has, so far, recorded the highest number of 39 COVID deaths. Districts which have reported more than 10 fatalities are Bhagalpur (26), Gaya (14), Rohtas (13), Nalanda (12), Muzaffarpur (11), Darbhanga, Munger and Samastipur (10 each).

Also Read | Delhi Government Allows Street Vendors and Hawkers to Resume Work, Except in Containment Zones.

Patna also tops the list of confirmed cases which crossed the 7,000-mark to stand at 7067. The state capital's tally shot up by 553 since Sunday.

Other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (2,280), Muzaffarpur (1,744), Gaya (1,674), Nalanda (1,617), Rohtas (1,588), Begusarai (1,441) and Siwan (1,293).

A total of 27,844 patients have been cured of the disease so far registering a recovery rate of 67.73 per cent. The number of active cases in the state is 13,011, the bulletin said.

The number of tests conducted during the period is 14,236 in the past 24 hours while the total number of samples tested till date is 4.70 lakh.

Meanwhile, Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal held a meeting with senior officials to review the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the division.

Agarwal instructed officials for converting a government-owned hotel in Patna to a COVID-19 hospital.

The Bihar government had in March decided to turn the hotel into a 200-bed isolation centre to keep coronavirus suspects returning from seven worst-hit countries. PTI AR NN NN 07272318 NNNN28,000 who have died with COVID-19 in Spain. The league officially resumed on Thursday with third-place Sevilla defeating city rival Real Betis 2-0.

The victory kept Madrid two points behind Barcelona, which returned on Saturday with a 4-0 rout at Mallorca. Eibar and Mallorca are both fighting relegation.

Madrid dominated from the start and Kroos opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the fourth minute. Ramos added to the lead from close range in the 30th after a pass by Hazard, who started the buildup for Marcelo's strike from inside the area in the 37th.

Eibar, sitting two points outside the relegation zone, got its only goal from Pedro Bigas in the 60th.

Ramos had scored the first goal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano when it was inaugurated with an exhibition match in 2006.

"The truth is we are all thrilled to be back on the field again," Ramos said.

"We couldn't wait for the league to start again, to compete again, and the best way to do that is with a win."

Madrid is expected to play all of its remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stéfano because the Bernabéu will continue to undergo renovation work during the summer.

The club is likely to remain at the stadium for the rest of the season even if fans are allowed back before then, which the league has said is a possibility.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed after being held 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao for its third straight league draw.

The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots.

The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of minutes apart late in the first half, with Athletic's Iker Muniain scoring in the 37th and Atlético equalizing with Diego Costa in the 39th for his first goal since last October.

During the celebration, Costa held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

It was the 13th league draw for Atlético, which has only two wins in its last nine league matches.

"We earned a draw at a tough place but we need to start winning three points if we want to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League," Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección said.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and is a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, which drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home on Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)