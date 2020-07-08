Patna, Jul 7 (PTI) Bihar reported its highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the state health department said here.

The state's tally now rose to 13,274, the department said in its daily update.

This is the first instance of the state's coronavirus count crossing the 700-mark in one day.

