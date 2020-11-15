Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Bihar reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total positive cases to 2,26,916, said State Health Department on Sunday.

According to the State Health Department, a total of 21,98,64 people have been discharged so far with 614 people discharged in last 24 hours.

Also Read | Nathuram Godse Called ‘Patriot’ by R Nagothu; Andhra Pradesh BJP Leader Deletes Tweet after Congress Seeks Clarification.

The active cases in the state stand at 5,867 with recovery rate at 96.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579 on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Crisis in Delhi: Centre Assured 750 New ICU Beds, Daily Tests to be Increased to 1 Lakh, Says Arvind Kejriwal After Meeting Amit Shah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)