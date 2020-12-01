Patna, Nov 30 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,35,615 with 457 fresh cases, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,264, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

At least 547 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,28,798, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.11 per cent from 97.06 per cent recorded on Sunday, it said.

Bihar currently has 5,553 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 1.46 crore samples, including 1,16,443 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Patna, East Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria and Madhubani.

Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 154, followed by Purnea and Saharsa (29 each), Saran (22), Muzaffarpur (21), Samastipur (18), Gaya and Nawada (16 each).

Patna district has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths at 326.

