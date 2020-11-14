Patna, Nov 13 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,26,080 as 581 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,174, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

At least 870 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,18,828, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 96.79 per cent, up marginally from 96.66 per cent on Thursday.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were registered in Patna and one each in Araria, Arwal, Madhubani, Nalanda and Rohtas.

Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 179, followed by Muzaffarpur (31), Purnea (25), Bhagalpur (23), Nalanda (22) and Aurangabad (21).

Bihar now has 6,078 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 1.26 crore samples, including 1,35,607 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Patna district accounted for the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths at 292.

