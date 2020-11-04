Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Bihar rose to 2,18,963 with 846 fresh cases, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,108, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

A total of 875 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,855, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has marginally improved to 96.30 per cent from 96.27 per cent recorded on Monday.

Patna district registered the maximum number of new cases at 203, followed by Saharsa (76), Araria (75), Nalanda (51), Purnea (46), Muzaffarpur (35) and Bhagalpur (31).

The seven fresh fatalities were reported from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Vaishali, Munger, Bhojpur and Nawada, it said.

Patna has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 270.

The state has so far conducted over 1.13 crore sample tests for COVID-19, it said.

Bihar currently has 7,000 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

Patna has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 36,575, while Sheohar with 1,238 cases remains at the bottom in the list of districts.

