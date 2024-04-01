Saran (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi on Monday offered prayers at Hariharnath temple in Bihar's Saran district along with daughters, Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya.

Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Bharti and Acharya reached the Hariharnath temple at Sonepur on Monday and performed puja at the temple.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Lalu Yadav's daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held on four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on 8 seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 percent, while JD (U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 percent.

LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 percent, while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 percent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 4 seats. While the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 2 seats. (ANI)

