Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and all the allies of the Mahagathbandhan are set to hold a "candle march" in all the districts of Bihar to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and demand justice for the victims. The march aims to show solidarity with the victims' families and to raise awareness against terrorism.

Taking to its social media platform X, RJD party said, "The entire country is mourning after the Pahalgam attack. Today, all the allies of the Mahagathbandhan will jointly hold a "Candle March" in all the districts of Bihar for justice to all the dead and to attack terrorism. The entire country and the entire Bihar are together in this hour of grief. It is the duty of all of us to ensure that the deceased get speedy justice and in future, innocent citizens of India do not become victims of any negligence, security lapse or terrorist audacity."

The party said they are going to support the Government, hold it accountable, and inspire action against terrorists to ensure India's security. They emphasised prioritising implementation over words and the country's security over election preparations.

"We will support the Government and also hold the Government accountable on behalf of the people, and also inspire to deal with the terrorists in such a way that no one dares to raise an eye towards the great land of India again. Implementation should be given priority over words, the country's security should be given priority over election preparations, and the security of every citizen of the country should be the top priority. With this objective, we are taking out this "Candle March". An appeal to everyone is to strengthen our voice for the country, for Bihar, for the peace of the souls of the dead and to destroy each and every terrorist," the post reads.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured.

It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

