Patna, May 18 (PTI) Bihar recorded 111 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike, causing death toll to soar past 4,000-mark, an indication of the grim situation prevailing in the state despite recent improvements in positivity rate and active caseload.

According to the health department, the states death toll has now reached 4039 and the districts reporting the highest number of fresh fatalities were Patna (14), West Champaran (10), Muzaffarpur (nine) and Nalanda (seven).

Although now seemingly on the wane, the ongoing second wave has wrought massive devastation in the state which can be gauged from the fact that more than half of the total COVID-19 deaths here have been reported in the past four weeks.

Nonetheless, the lockdown, which has been in force since the beginning of the month, seems to have achieved some success in containing the contagion as evident from the recovery rate of 89.15 per cent which is an improvement of more than 12 per cent since a fortnight ago.

The number of active cases, which was in excess of one lakh till a few weeks ago, has also gone down to 64,698.

Total number of people who have tested positive so far in Bihar is 6.64 lakh out of whom 5.95 lakh have recovered.

Notably, more than four lakh people have tested positive since the beginning of April, when the second wave started ravaging the state.

The state is hopeful of an improvement in the situation as a result of the vaccination drive as part of which 93.10 lakh of its people have been inoculated.

An appeal was issued by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the people of the state for "winning the war against corona" by scrupulous adherence to wearing of masks and social distancing besides "a positive mindset and a strong will".

