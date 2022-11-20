Patna, November 20: Several rounds of firing took place at Patna University on Saturday, after the student union elections were over, which created a chaotic situation in the college premises.

A group of students opened fired several rounds after the end of the student union elections at Patna University. The firing happened around 2 pm near the gate of Patna University. Patna University Students Election 2022: Candidate Touches Feet of Female Students to Seek Votes (Watch Video).

Patna Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Kumar Singh told ANI that some anti-social elements fired in the air at around 2 pm near the Patna College Gate, near Ashok Rajpath. Patna University Students Union Election 2022: Candidate Lies on Ground, Touches Feet of Female Students To Seek Votes, Video Goes Viral.

The police also camped around the university after the incident for supervision of law and order in the area.

