Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College was opened on Tuesday morning, ahead of the counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today with all real-time trends and results of elections being made on Election Commission of India's website http://results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline App.

The ECI has set up 55 counting centers in all the 38 districts of the state, which had voted in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates.

Bihar is the first state where the full-fledged election was held after the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections. (ANI)

