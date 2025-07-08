Purnea (Bihar) [India], July 8 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Vijay Kemaka expressed shock over the killing of five people from the same family in Purnea's Tetgama tribal village over suspicion of witchcraft. He called the incident 'tragic' and 'shocking'.

Kemaka while talking to ANI said, "The killing of five family members in Purnea's Tetgama tribal village is a tragic and shocking incident... Yesterday, I was at the scene with active police, including the DIG SP, DM, and other officers. With active police efforts, the bodies of the five deceased were recovered, and after their recovery, the three involved individuals were arrested."

"The police are investigating it... They are also taking statements from their family members, including a sister who lives in Virpur, who has one son who fled from there after the incident... The village is in panic. When I visited at night, it was deserted... A tractor and its owner have been identified, and no one will escape... The government has also set up an SIT in this incident", he added.

Earlier, five members of a family were burnt alive in Bihar's Purnia allegedly in connection with black magic. All five charred bodies were recovered by the police, and three accused were arrested in the matter.

According to SDPO Sadar Purnea Pankaj Kumar Sharma, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar told the police that in the name of "black magic", people of the "Oraon" community beat up his family and burnt them alive.

During the investigation, as the officials reached the spot, they received information about five missing people: Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi and Kakto.

"Around 5 am today, Sonu Kumar (16) informed the Police that in the name of black magic, members of the Oraon community beat up his family and burnt them alive at night. During the course of the investigation, when we reached their village, we received information about five missing people - Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi and Kakto", the police official said.

Police later recovered the charred bodies of five missing people and mentioned that it is believed that the victims "indulged in black magic" and were killed in the same connection.

"Later, their charred bodies were recovered. Three people have been arrested. It is being said that the child of one Ramdev Oraon died three days back, it is believed that they indulged in black magic and they were killed in this connection," the police official added. (ANI)

