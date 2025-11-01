Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, in Bihar's Mokama, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.

Also Read | Kasibugga Stampede: 9 Devotees Dead in Stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh; PM Narendra Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Others Express Grief (Watch Video).

On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

The incident has sparked outrage in the political landscape, with leaders from different parties condemning the incident.

Also Read | State and Union Territories Foundation Day 2025: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes, Says 'Each Region Adds Unique Colour to India's Vibrant Fabric'.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav condemned the violence in Mokama.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasised that violence has no place in democratic countries. He also questioned the administration and the Election Commission about the actions they have taken regarding the incident.

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.

Mokama is now once again in the limelight after the murder of Dularchand Yadav, as the vote battle may be influenced because of the incident.

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)