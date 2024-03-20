Hajipur (Bihar) [India], March 20 (ANI): Train operations were disrupted at Bagaha station of Bihar's Samastipur division on Tuesday evening due to the derailment of two wagons of a goods train, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railways (ECR) said.

Some trains have been diverted, and operations of some trains passing through this railway section have been partially closed, the CPRO said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday morning, four coaches, including the engine of a passenger train on its way from Sabarmati to Agra Cantt, derailed near Rajasthan's Ajmer. (ANI)

