Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): The water level of the Ganga river reached the warning mark here in Patna following incessant rainfall.

The rise of levels resulted in causing water to enter low-lying areas.

India Meteorological Department in its latest update issued for Bihar has stated that there is a possibility of increase of 1 to 3 degree Celsius in maximum temperature over most parts of the State during next 48 hours, thereafter no significant change in maximum temperature is likely.

The Water level of the river Ganga also rose in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, speaking to ANI, stated that the district administration is on alert and has established 16 flood control posts, as well as identified 13 shelter homes in the affected areas.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal DM Dr Rajender Pensiya said, "The water level in the river Ganga is at 177.60 mtr. In our district, 36 villages get affected by floods. We have established 16 flood control posts and identified 13 shelter homes in these areas. The tender process for flood relief kits has also been completed. We are on alert. The last time a flood situation arose was in 2010."

In Prayagraj also, water levels in the river Ganga continue to rise. Several houses were inundated as water entered the lower regions of the city. On Monday, the Ganga water entered the Bade Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj as the level of the River Ganga increased in the Area. (ANI)

