The weather forecast for Sunday, July 20, 2025, indicates varied conditions across major Indian cities. Mumbai will see cloudy skies with frequent showers and highs around 32°C, while Delhi remains under a heatwave with hazy sun and temperatures touching 34°C. Chennai is likely to face scattered thunderstorms throughout the day, with temperatures near 33°C. Kolkata will experience overcast skies with late-afternoon storms and humid conditions. Hyderabad is expected to be warm and mostly cloudy, with possible evening thunderstorms. Shimla will remain cool with scattered showers, and Bengaluru will see cloudy weather with periodic rain and highs around 24°C.

