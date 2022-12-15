On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar lashes out at Pakistan and said, "We cannot Let 9/11 or Mumbai Attack happen Again". EAM S Jaishankar made these comments while speaking at the UNSC meeting on terrorism. On Wednesday too, Jaishankar had slammed Pakistan stating that multilateral platforms were being misused to justify and protect perpetrators of terrorism. MEA S Jaishankar Hits Back Hard at Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s Remarks on Kashmir Issue at UNSC (Watch Video).

We Cannot Let Another “26/11 of Mumbai” Happen Again

We cannot let another "9/11 of New York" or "26/11 of Mumbai" happen again, EAM Jaishankar says at UNSC meeting on terrorism — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2022

