New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill,2025, will bring transparency and accountability in the board and that opposition leaders are "misleading" the community.

He said leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi are "creating artificial fear" among the Muslim community.

"Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi are only doing the work of misleading the Muslim community and creating artificial fear among them. This bill will bring transparency and accountability in Waqf," Chugh said.

Additionally, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said that yesterday's debate has clarified the confusion.

"After yesterday's debate, the confusion that was there was cleared. After Union HM Amit Shah's speech, all the confusion vanished, and those who were trying to create confusion amongst Muslims, people now understand them. Pasmanda Muslims, who are the largest population in Bihar (among the Muslim community), as we have a caste survey in the state, they weren't given a representation in the Waqf board," Jha said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government brought the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)

