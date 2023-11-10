Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): Keeping up the attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his distasteful birth control remarks, BJP MLAs on Friday staged a demonstration both inside and outside the Assembly, demanding his resignation.

The BJP legislators also sat in protest outside the Speaker's chamber inside the Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing the legislative assembly during a debate on caste census in the ongoing Winter Session, the Bihar CM, while pushing for girls' education, said it would enable them to prevent sexual intercourse from resulting in pregnancies when they get married later in life.

The remark drew howls of protest from Opposition forces, especially the BJP, while the chairperson of the National Women's Commission (NCW) also demanded that he tender an unconditional apology at the earliest.

Facing Opposition fury, the Bihar CM later retracted his remarks, saying, "I take back my remarks and do apologise to anyone who I may have offended by my remarks."

However, his apology did little to quell the protests as the Opposition members on Friday created a ruckus as soon as the legislative council went into session, demanding the resignation of the Bihar CM.

Raising slogans against Nitish, the Opposition members demanded the resignation of the "anti-Dalit and anti-women CM".

Members of the ruling alliance staged a counter-protest and raised slogans over the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre allegedly not extending an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building. (ANI)

