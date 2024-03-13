New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday took to social media to announce "Exciting news coming from Sariska Tiger Reserve."

A tigress residing in the Sariska Tiger Reserve has given birth to three cubs, which has increased the number of tigers in the country.

Yadav posted on X, "Tigress ST 12 has been camera-trapped with 3 new cubs in Talvriksh Range. This takes the number of adult tigers to 25 and cubs to 8 in Sariska. My best wishes for a flourishing wildlife in the state of Rajasthan."

Notably, Sariska National Park is located in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. It is one of the most famous national parks in Rajasthan which is beautifully located amidst the Aravali Hills. It is one of the most visited national parks in the country. It is located only at a distance of about 107 kilometres from Jaipur.

This national park occupies more than 800 square kms of the forest area. With the help of Jeep Safari, tourists get the opportunity to explore the dense jungle of Sariska and also get the opportunity to spot a large number of wild animals in their natural habitat including the Royal Bengal Tiger. By Jeep Safari of Sariska National Park, tourists enjoy the thrilling experience of spotting various animals in their natural habitat.

Earlier in February, the first All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) report 2023-24 conducted by the Odisha Forest Department reported an increase in the number of tigers in Odisha.

As per the report, of the 30 tigers, a total of 27 unique adult tigers were camera-trapped in Odisha during the AOTE exercise, and evidence of another three adult tigers were also found in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), which have not been camera-trapped.

The 27 tigers included 14 males and 13 females. It has 11 usual colour morph tigers (seven females and four males), 13 pseudo melanistic tigers (seven females and six males), and eight tiger cubs. (ANI)

