Jodhpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A Bishnoi organisation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that deer were being "dropped" into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to feed the cheetahs recently brought there from Namibia and said the practice should end.

In a tweet, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi also cited "reports" about deer being fed to the cheetahs recently reintroduced in India.

"I request the central government to get the matter investigated in view of the species of deer which are on the verge of extinction in Rajasthan and the sentiments of the Bishnoi society. And if the information is found to be true, then it should be stopped immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The community is known for revering the blackbuck, and wildlife in general.

In its letter, Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha has stated that it is very pained after coming to know about the practice as it is working hard to protect the specie from all the danger and threat.

It further questioned how come the government has brought cheetas, who have been long extinct, into India but is paying no attention to its wildlife species that are nearing extinction. PTI COR

