Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): To commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, launched a unique cultural initiative titled "Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri".

According to a release, the voyage was flagged off on Monday from Guijan ghat, Tinsukia, with a vibrant celebration of art and culture dedicated to the bard of the Brahmaputra.

The event marked the beginning of a river journey along the Brahmaputra in memory of Bhupen Hazarika, featuring a cultural troupe and a musical band travelling on board.

At the Guijan ghat flag-off ceremony, invited dignitaries were felicitated, and the welcome address was delivered by Chitralekha Duwara Sunai.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sent a video message for the occasion. Noted artistes including Padma Dulal Manki, Dharmendra Baruah, and Kajal Dev presented musical performances.

The program was attended by Ponakan Baruah, MLA of Chabua; Pulak Gohain, Chairman, Assam State Housing Board; Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary, Assam Olympic Association; Arunjyoti Moran, Chief Executive Member, Moran Autonomous Council; Pulak Chetia, Chairman, Tinsukia Municipal Board, among others.

Later in the evening, the voyage entered Bogibeel ghat in Dibrugarh, where the centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika was marked by a colourful cultural program. The event featured competitions such as a quiz and painting, along with video tributes from noted musicians and personalities, including Samar Hazarika, Syed Sadulla, Lohit Gogoi, Hrishikesh Goswami, and Ragini Kavthekar from Maharashtra.

Communities including Moran, Motok, Tea Tribe, Sonowal Kachari, Hajong, and Chutia paid tribute to Bhupen Hazarika with cultural performances.

Eminent singer Nilakshi Neog enhanced the evening with renditions of Bhupen Hazarika's immortal songs. The event was attended by Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Khuwang; Prabin Bora, Director (I/C), IWAI; Ujjal Phukan, Deputy Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC); Rituparna Baruah, Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC); and Bikul Deka, Chairman, Assam Petrochemicals Ltd, among others.

In a video message, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was one of India's greatest sons whose soulful voice and timeless creations carried the cultural heritage of Assam and Northeast India to the world stage. His songs, filled with messages of unity, humanity, and brotherhood, will echo forever in the hearts of the people. Bhupen Da's voice embodied the eternal spirit of patriotism and the dream of an empowered India. On this proud occasion of his birth centenary, we pay our deepest respects to the cultural icon who gave voice to the joys and sorrows of people along the Brahmaputra. The river, which inspired much of his work, comes alive once again through this voyage that celebrates his universal legacy and introduces him to a new generation."

The program, presented by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), will span multiple venues across Assam, celebrating Bhupen Hazarika's timeless contributions. His songs reflected the lives and struggles of people living along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, weaving together Assam's diverse socio-cultural fabric with universal messages of equality and social justice.

Hazarika's extraordinary legacy, like the vastness of the Brahmaputra, elevated Assam and India's cultural heritage to the global stage. As a cultural unifier and torchbearer of the Northeast, his centenary is being observed with this extraordinary river journey, bringing communities together through music and celebration. (ANI)

