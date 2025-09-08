Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to renowned Assamese artist Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, describing him as 'one of the most extraordinary voices' of India and recalling his unparalleled contribution to music, culture and public life. Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary 2025: Assam Gearing Up for Music Maestro’s Birth Centenary Celebration; PM Narendra Modi To Attend Programme in Guwahati on September 13.

Hazarika, widely known as Sudha Kontho, was born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam. He went on to create timeless compositions in Assamese, which were later translated into several languages, including Bengali and Hindi. His works remain deeply popular across Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

PM Narendra Modi Remembers Assamese Maestro for His Musical Legacy

The legendary singer and composer also served as an MLA in Assam.

Paying homage through a blog, the Prime Minister wrote, "Today, 8th September, is a very special day for all those who are passionate about Indian culture and music. It is particularly more special for my sisters and brothers of Assam. After all, it is the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known."

He added that this year marks the beginning of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, calling it an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions to Indian artistic expression and public consciousness.

PM Modi said that Hazarika's legacy extended far beyond music, as his works "embodied emotions that transcended melody."

Describing him as "the heartbeat of the people," he wrote, "Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging."

The Prime Minister stressed that Hazarika always carried the "spirit of Assam's indigenous identity," adding, "From Assam emerged a voice that flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures, carrying with it the spirit of humanity. Bhupen Da travelled the globe, rubbed shoulders with the who's who across all spectrums of society, but he remained deeply connected to his roots in Assam."

PM Modi highlighted how the folk traditions, oral storytelling and melodies of Assam profoundly influenced Hazarika from childhood.

"Brilliance came to Bhupen Da at a very young age. At the age of just five, he sang at a public event and quickly caught the attention of none other than Lakshminath Bezbaruah, the pioneering figure of Assamese literature. By the time he was a teenager, he had recorded his first song. But music was only one part of his personality," he wrote.

Calling him "an intellectual at heart," the Prime Minister said Hazarika was curious, articulate and driven by an "insatiable desire to understand the world."

He noted that legends like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha left a deep imprint on Hazarika, shaping his worldview.

He recalled Hazarika's academic journey from Cotton College to Banaras Hindu University and then to the United States, where he interacted with eminent academics and musicians, including Paul Robeson, whose iconic song 'Ol' Man River' inspired Hazarika's celebrated composition Bistirno Parore.

PM Modi also mentioned how Eleanor Roosevelt awarded Hazarika a Gold Medal for his performances of Indian folk music during his time in the US.

The Prime Minister also said that despite opportunities to remain abroad, Hazarika returned to India and devoted himself to music that blended lyrical beauty with social consciousness, addressing themes of justice for the poor, rural empowerment and the strength of ordinary citizens.

"From radio to theatre, films to educational documentaries, he was well-versed in each of these media. Wherever he went, he emphasised supporting young talent... Through his music, he gave voice to the aspirations of boatmen, tea garden workers, women, farmers, etc. In addition to being nostalgic, Bhupen Da's works also became a powerful lens to view modernity," PM Modi said, noting how his music inspired hope, especially among socially-disadvantaged communities.

The Prime Minister underlined that the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat found powerful expression in Hazarika's life and works.

His music transcended linguistic and regional barriers, composing for Assamese, Bengali and Hindi films, and helping to make Assam "visible and audible to the rest of India."

"It is no exaggeration to say that he helped shape the cultural identity of modern Assam, both for those within the state and for the Assamese diaspora across the globe," PM Modi noted.

He also highlighted Hazarika's brief but impactful stint in public service.

"Bhupen Da, although not really a political person, did remain connected to the world of public service as well. In 1967, he was elected as an independent MLA from Nauboicha constituency in Assam, demonstrating how deeply his public persona was rooted in the people's trust. Though he never became a career politician, his passion for serving others was highly impactful," the PM said.

Recalling the honours bestowed upon the music legend, PM Modi wrote, "The people and Government of India have recognised his enormous contributions over the years. He was conferred with several awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and more."

The Prime Minister stated that it was an honour for him and the NDA government that the Bharat Ratna was awarded to Hazarika during his government's tenure in 2019.

"People from across the world, especially those from Assam and the Northeast, expressed joy that this honour was conferred upon him. This honour celebrated the principles that Bhupen Da held dear to his heart -- that music, when grounded in truth, can transcend all barriers. That a song can carry the weight of a people's dreams and move hearts across the world," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also recalled the outpouring of grief at Hazarika's death in 2011.

"I remember the time Bhupen Da passed away in 2011. I had seen on television how lakhs of people attended his funeral. Every eye was moist that time. Even in death, like in his illustrious life, he brought people together. It was thus fitting that he was cremated at the Jalukbari hillock overlooking the Brahmaputra, the very river that had been the lifeline of his music, metaphors and memories," he added.

He lauded the Assam Government's support for the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, which works to spread his legacy among the younger generation.

PM Modi said Hazarika's life is a testament to the power of empathy, compassion and rootedness, and that his music continues to inspire young and old alike.

"His music teaches us to be compassionate and courageous. It asks us to remember our rivers, our labourers, our tea workers, our Nari Shakti and our Yuva Shakti. It encourages us to believe in unity in diversity," he wrote.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the importance of Hazarika's message for India.

"Bharat is blessed to have Bhupen Hazarika. As we celebrate the beginning of his centenary year, let us reiterate our commitment to spreading his message far and wide. May it also inspire us to keep working to support music, art and culture, to encourage young talent and make India a nurturing ground for creativity and artistic excellence," he said.

He added that it was only fitting that one of India's most significant infrastructure projects, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, bears his name. Ahead of Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary, 7,000 Singers in Assam Unite To Perform His Timeless Classic ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’.

"Just as his songs connected hearts across regions, this bridge connects lands and people," PM Modi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).