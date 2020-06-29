New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Gold prices in the national capital went down marginally by Rs 26 to Rs 49,245 per 10 gram on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,271 per 10 gram. Silver also witnessed flat trend and was trading at Rs 49,461 per kg against the previous day's close of Rs 49,465 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading marginally down by Rs 26 with weak rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,769.67 per ounce and USD 17.81 per ounce, respectively.

