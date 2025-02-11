New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo on Tuesday said the implementation of Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, is going at a slow pace and till now only 1,445 km distance has been brought under it.

Raising demand to allocate more funds for railway safety during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Deo said that Kavach implementation should be expedited and an investment should be made for technical enhancement to prevent train accidents.

The BJP MP said that train accidents are happening more frequently which is a matter of concern and there is a need to pay attention to that.

She added that according to the Railway Ministry data, 200 train accidents took place in the country between 2017 to 2023.

“These accidents were caused due to derailment of trains and lack of Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, among others in the country,” Deo said.

She also referred to the train accident in Balasore (Odisha) near Bahanaga Bazar railway station on June 2, 2023 in which around 300 people lost their lives and 1,200 were badly injured.

According to Deo, it is important to give priority to the existing infrastructure when money is allocated for new infrastructure.

She also brought to the notice of the House the use of Halogen headlights in train locomotives and said that at the time when the country was talking about the bullet train project, the trains don't have LED headlights.

Deo added that while Halogen headlights give a visibility up to 20 meters, the LED headlights can enhance it to 200 meters.

She suggested that use of LED headlights can not only save accidents but also prevent run over of wild animals like elephants, who often come on the track.

