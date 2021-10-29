Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting Hindu sentiments during the visit to a temple in Goa.

State BJP spokesperson Siddharth Kunkolienkar said Banerjee during her visit to the famous Mangueshi temple threw the `teerth' (holy water) on the ground.

A video showed the West Bengal chief minister sprinkling the teerth over her head.

Banerjee is on a three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state. Her party has announced that it would contest the next year's Goa Assembly polls.

