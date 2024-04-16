Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday alleged that workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked the saffron party candidate during a campaign at Sankrail in West Bengal's Jhargram district.

The TMC rejected the charge and claimed that its workers were outnumbered by those of the BJP.

Also Read | 'Your Efforts Will Shape Nation's Future', PM Narendra Modi Wishes Successful Candidates of Civil Services Examination.

"Sensing defeat in Jhargram (Lok Sabha seat), TMC goons attacked BJP candidate Pranat Tudu and its workers in front of the police, on their way from Rohini to Roghra in the area," the West Bengal unit of BJP posted on X.

BJP urged the Election Commission to take note of the incident and take appropriate steps to ensure free and fair polls in the state.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Encounter: Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, Naxals in Kanker; Two Personnel Injured.

"This is most unfortunate. WB police is a mere spectator. Mamata Banerjee is targeting a tribal leader because he is popular and enjoys Jhargram's support," the saffron party said in the post.

The BJP also shared a video of the alleged attack.

The TMC said the allegation is baseless.

"BJP workers were in large numbers while we were only seven to eight at that spot. It is them who chased us while we were on our way," a local TMC leader said.

Jhargram will go to polls on May 25. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)