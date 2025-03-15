Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the Tamil Nadu politicians over the 'hypocrisy' regarding their alleged imposition of Hindi by the Union Government in the state.

BJP leader Vikram Randhawa reacted to the statement and said that Hindi is the national language and the government is doing everything so that it reaches the masses.

He alleged that the previous governments had always tried to suppress the culture of nationalism and the use of Hindi shall be implemented strongly in the southern part of India. He also reiterated Pawan Kalyan's words and stated that people in South India earn crores of rupees by dubbing their movies in Hindi and have problems when it comes to speaking the language.

"Hindi is our national language and the government is working to ensure that the Hindi language reaches the masses. Unfortunately, the previous governments always tried to suppress the culture of nationalism...The use of Hindi should be implemented strongly in the South as well...People living in South India should think that they are earning crores of rupees from North India by dubbing movies in Hindi, but when it comes to speaking and teaching Hindi, they have problems...", Vikram Randhawa said to ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had stated that the Tamil Nadu leaders who are protesting against the imposition of Hindi in the state allow Tamil movies to be dubbed in the language for the sake of financial gains.

"I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi--what kind of logic is that?" Kalyan asked while addressing the party's 12th foundation day at Pithampuram in Kakinada.

Kalyan's comments come amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the Union government of 'Hindi imposition' and refusing to implement the three-language formula laid out in the NEP as a protest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)