Indore, November 27: Slamming the BJP for "trying to invent something" against the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress General Secretary- Organisation KC Venugopal on Sunday accused the party of authorising miscreants to "create mischief" during the march. Venugopal said that the BJP is doing so as it knows the "real outcome of this yatra".

The Congress leader's remarks came in response to the allegations of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans being raised in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi Seen Helping Wheelchair-Bound Man in Indore.

He alleged that the BJP is attempting to "tarnish" the image of Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the 150-day-long march that began from Kanyakumari. Moreover, he added that people have seen Gandhi's "real face" during the yatra.

"The issues raised by Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra are being accepted by everyone. Unemployment, inflation, hatred, and people are taking all these issues seriously. People are realising the amount of sacrifice Rahul Gandhi is making from day 1 onwards. For the last few years, BJP has been busy tarnishing the image of Rahul Gandhi. But now, people are seeing the real face of Rahul Gandhi. He is educated, compassionate and takes a stand," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The BJP is trying to invent something against this yatra from day 1. They authorised some people to do mischief during the yatra. They know the real outcome of this yatra. But people are not going to believe them. We don't give much value to the criticism. It is very rare, risky and challenging what Congress is doing now," the Congress leader added. Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi To Address 'Mahasabha' in Ujjain on November 29.

Venugopal said that the Yatra, which began in Kerala and travelled across several states, has garnered "unprecedented" responses from the people of the country. "Bharat Jodo Yatra was a big hit in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states. In a word, I can say that this is unprecedented and unimaginable like huge responses coming from the people of this country," he said.

Stating that the youth of the country are disappointed over issues like unemployment and inflation, the Congress leader said that there was an "urgency" for the Bharat Jodo Yatra type of march in the country. "The youth of the country are totally disappointed. The BJP government has not provided enough jobs. People are losing their jobs instead. BJP is trying to polarise this country on religious grounds. They are misusing religion to cover up their failure. Those who try to tell the truth face difficulty from this government. ED, CBI and other agencies cannot work independently. Even the people in the judiciary are saying that they cannot work independently. There is pressure on them. This state of affairs shows clearly an urgency for this type of Yatra," Venugopal said.

When asked if the Yatra is to project Rahul Gandhi as a candidate for the Prime Ministerial post in the 2024 General elections, Venugopal denied the apprehension. "People will have to decide who has to lead the country. This Yatra is not to make Rahul Gandhi a Prime Minister," he said. Talking about the ongoing Rajasthan crisis triggered by differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Venugopal said that the issue will be resolved through a democratic process.

"There will be differences within the party. Sometimes, it will come out. Rajasthan is one such state where the difference is coming out. We will have a democratic process. There will be an amicable settlement for the Rajasthan affairs. Bharat Jodo Yatra will be the biggest hit in Rajasthan. We will repeat the government in Rajasthan," he said adding that Congress is fighting strongly in Himachal and Gujarat.

