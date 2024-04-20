Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies of Heart Attack

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passed away due to heart attack today.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2024 08:39 PM IST

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passed away due to a heart attack today, April 20, in the national capital. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 was held yesterday in Moradabad. According to reports, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh was ill and passed away due to a heart attack in Delhi's AIIMS. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting: Estimated Turnout Nearly 64%, Final Percentage Expected Today.

Kunwar Sarvesh Dies

