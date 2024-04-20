Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies of Heart Attack

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passed away due to a heart attack today, April 20, in the national capital. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 was held yesterday in Moradabad. According to reports, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh was ill and passed away due to a heart attack in Delhi's AIIMS. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting: Estimated Turnout Nearly 64%, Final Percentage Expected Today.

Kunwar Sarvesh Dies

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) Kunwar Sarvesh passed away due to heart attack in Delhi's AIIMS, confirms BJP MLA from Moradabad city Ritesh Gupta. Voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in Moradabad yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)