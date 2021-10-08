New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Manipur from Saturday and will attend various programmes, the party said in a statement.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will visit a booth president's residence at Utlou in Nambol and address a public meeting there on Saturday.

He will later hold the party's core committee meeting and discussions with its MPs and MLAs from the state.

On Sunday, he will offer prayers at the Shri Govindji Temple and also visit the residence of the Manipur's titular king and MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, Baluni said.

The BJP president will also inaugurate the newly constructed state party office and later interact with prominent personalities.

