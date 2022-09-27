Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda had a couple of days ago met a few top Catholic priests in Kottayam district of Kerala, sources said.

Also Read | Memorandum of Understanding Was Signed Between Indian Army and Paralympic Committee of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

It was a private meeting and no politics was discussed, the sources added.

Also Read | Alec Baldwin Could Potentially Face Charges Regarding 'Rust' Shooting Incident.

"No politics were discussed. That was a sort of a private meeting," a highly placed source told PTI.

When asked about the political significance of the meeting, the source reiterated that there was nothing political but added that "yes we will reach out to everybody."

Another source said top priests of Kottayam and Changanassery archdioceses of the Catholic Church attended the meeting held at a place near Caritas hospital there.

Besides Nadda, a few top BJP leaders were also present, the sources said.

There was no official reaction from the church.

Nadda was in Kerala recently and participated in the inauguration of a BJP district office in Kottayam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)