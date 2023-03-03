New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government has set up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP dispensation.

Sisodia, who had 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, including education, resigned from the Cabinet following his arrest by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

According to an AAP functionary, thousands of students from Delhi government as well as private schools have submitted letters to a special “I love Manish Sisodia” desk set up by parents outside their schools.

Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) denied its involvement in the campaign and said it was an initiative launched by parents of school kids.

"It is regrettable that even after Sisodia's arrest, the Delhi government is not stopping its dirty politics in the name of education and has now stooped as low as to involve innocent school kids in it," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

"Under the patronage of Delhi government, special 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks will be set up in government schools to garner forced support for Sisodia from students."

"Delhi BJP strongly condemns this dirty politics of forcing school kids to support Sisodia and urge that this 'I love Manish Sisodia' desk scheme be immediately shelved," he said.

In response, the Delhi government issued a statement saying, "There is no involvement of any government department or government employee in any such activity. It is just BJP agenda."

A senior official from the DoE said the department had no role in it.

“The DoE has no role in teh students sending letters to the leader. The parents and students are doing it on their own. Some of the parents had approached us but we asked them to get in touch with other parents for the same,” the official said.

The AAP functionary said more than 20,000 letters to Manish Sisodia were collected on the first day at the special desks that were set up for just one-and-a-half hours.

In their letters to the former minister, students wrote that they are studying well. Through these letters, some of them even questioned why their ‘Manish Chacha' has been put behind bars if he hasn't done anything wrong, said the functionary.

Children accompanied their parents to the helpdesks to reach out to their favourite 'Manish Chacha', he claimed.

Several senior AAP leaders, meanwhile, shared messages penned by students for Sisodia on social media.

Atishi, who will soon be included in the Cabinet as a minister, shared images of the messages on Twitter.

"BJP people: No matter how many false allegations you make, but the love that the children of Delhi have got Manish Sisodia, you cannot shake it," she said.

MLA Somnath Bharti tweeted,"Today Manish Sisodia has taken the form of an idea and his ideas have reached every house through children! There are 18 lakh Manish Sisodias in Delhi schools. How will you stop? Make an effort, no matter how many parrots you blow away, the education revolution is not going to stop."

Jasmine Shah also retweeted similar messages and said: "Wow... Children of Delhi are showing an unprecedented outpouring of love for their favourite Education minister with messages of #ILoveManishSisodia."

Kapoor, however, urged Delhi LG V K Saxena to stop the campaign.

In another tweet, the BJP leader tagged NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and alleged that parents were being pressured by AAP to get such messages penned for Sisodia.

"@NCPCR_ & @KanoongoPriyank ji Please see how shamelessly AAP is campaigning for Manish Sisodia by pressurising government school students. Parents are being pressurised to write letters otherwise students will be failed in exams."

