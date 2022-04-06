Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): After the Shivsena's "Shiv Vada Paav" joints across Mumbai, now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with the idea of "Atmanirbhar Chaha" on Wednesday.

The idea revolves around the establishment of Tea stalls with the names and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The aim of this idea is to inculcate the message of self-dependence on the lines of PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Fadnavis is expected to inaugurate the first such tea stall near BJP Mumbai office, shortly. (ANI)

