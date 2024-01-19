Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) The opposition BJP and Congress on Friday criticised the BJD government in Odisha for not using the rice, betel nuts, and money donated by thousands of people from across the state for the inauguration of the Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa (heritage corridor project) on January 17.

The opposition parties claimed that the ruling party and state government officials have disregarded the religious sentiments of Lord Jagannath devotees by not using their donations in the yagna and puja ceremonies held during the inauguration.

BJP MLA Nauri Naik said the people of the state had donated rice and betel nuts specifically for the Parikrama project inauguration rituals. However, when people began questioning the status of their donated rice, the government claimed that it would be used to prepare kheer and pitha (a sweet dish).

"The government has manipulated the sentiments and devotion of the people. It has betrayed the Jagannath devotees of Odisha, which is extremely unfortunate," alleged the BJP leader.

Similarly, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) demanded that the state government provide clarification on the use of rice collected from households for the inauguration of the Parikrama project.

During a press conference, OPCC manifesto committee chairman Panchanan Kanungo said the project had been inaugurated, but the collected rice had not been used in the ceremony and was being stored in various locations across the state.

"By placing idols of Lord Jagannath in vans, the government has initiated 'Arpana Raths' throughout the state. Taking advantage of the people's deep devotion to Jagannath, the BJD government has played politics using Lord Jagannath," alleged Kanungo.

The government had collected rice, betel nuts, and money from the people, but these items are yet to arrive at the Puri temple and have not been accounted for, he said.

Instead of being brought to Puri, the materials collected from people are simply being dumped at certain places.

"The chief minister should apologise to the people of Odisha for the disrespect shown by the BJD government by moving the procession around the state for the Sri Mandir Parikrama project," Kanungo said.

The Congress leader demanded that the government provide details about how much rice and money was collected from different panchayats and urban bodies, as well as how it was utilised.

In response to the allegations made by the BJP and Congress leaders, senior BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy said, "Everything is happening according to the wish of Lord Jagannath. The rice, betel nuts, and money collected from the people will be taken to Puri, and the temple administration will decide how it will be used. Those who have love and faith for Lord Jagannath will never try to distort the situation."

