New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Congress and the BJP on Friday welcomed the Election Commission's announcement of assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and said they are all geared up for the November 12 polling.

BJP president J P Nadda appealed to people to elect a government which contributes to the state's progress. "Election is the biggest celebration of democracy. It is a medium to keep the country and the state on the path of development and good governance," he said.

Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla claimed the party will win the state with a two-thirds majority.

"The Election Commission has officially announced the election in Himachal Pradesh and the nominations start from October 25 and the poll will be held on November 12. The Congress welcomes the announcement. The Congress has already started preparations for these polls and is poll-ready," he said.

"We are confident to win Himachal Pradesh with a two-thirds majority. Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning for the party across the state," Shukla said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape, said it is ready for the elections and fully confident of getting the people's mandate. "We are ready for the elections," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said at a press conference when asked for his party's reaction to the announcement.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced that Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8. However, it did not announce the poll schedule for Gujarat citing precedence.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged the dates for the Gujarat polls were not announced so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets more time to make "mega promises and inaugurations".

"Not at all surprising," Ramesh said. PTI SKC KR

