Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over women's safety in the state, saying that the grand old party is undermining law and order and empowering criminals.

The criticism arose after a group of five individuals on two-wheelers chased and harassed two women in Bengaluru on March 31.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress To Release Poll Manifesto on April 5; Hold Mega Rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad Next Day.

A video of the incident was also shared on social media platforms, in which the scooter-borne men could be seen following the car, banging on the window. One of them even tried to open its doors.

"The Siddaramaiah government has created an environment of anxiety for women. The INC in Karnataka is transforming the state into a haven for criminals, corrupting law and order, and empowering goons. In a capital city like Bengaluru, the act of chasing a young woman and attempting to open her car door indicates that the government is complacent, sleeping in air-conditioned comfort while women are assaulted and raped, and goons are protected without any action being taken," stated the Karnataka BJP in a post on X.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Forces 17-Year-Old Tenant, Her Friend To Perform Obscene Dance in Indore; Arrested.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in a harassment case in which two women were allegedly chased and harassed by a group of five men on two-wheelers in Bengaluru on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Tejas and Jagannath. Another accused, identified as Kannan, is still at large.

"A hunt to nab three other accused in the case is on," they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of March 31 when two women working for a private company were travelling in a car on the Koramangala-Madiwala route.

They turned their car's indicators on but took a turn in the other direction. This led to an altercation with 4-5 motorcyclists.

What began as a verbal exchange quickly escalated when one of the suspects attempted to open the car doors, they said.

Officials said that the women were frightened as the accused chased and threatened them.

"One of the women dialled 112 and informed the police about their vehicle's location. Upon the police's arrival, the suspects fled from the spot," said CK Baba, DCP of South East Bengaluru.

"Two of the suspects have been arrested, and a hunt to nab other accused in the case is on," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)