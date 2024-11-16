Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Alleging that the Congress government in Telangana is planning to demolish houses built along Musi river banks here as part of its plan to rejuvenate the river, the BJP on Saturday undertook a campaign in which several party leaders will stay for the night in such houses in solidarity with the residents.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy had dinner in a house at Tulasi Ram Nagar and would stay there, BJP said.

Earlier, Reddy visited every house in the locality and enquired about their problems, the party said in a release.

BJP is not against rejuvenation of the highly-polluted river but opposes demolition of houses of the poor, he said.

The BJP's campaign was in response to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments in the past that the leaders of opposition parties should stay in houses built on river banks instead of making empty statements, he said.

BJP would not tolerate if the Congress government tries to demolish poor people's houses in the name of Musi rejuvenation and beautification, he said.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Reddy alleged that the Congress government is planning to raze houses in the name of Musi beautification.

The ruling Congress earlier said houses of the poor would not be demolished as part of the Musi redevelopment project.

