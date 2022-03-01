Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the BJP government had failed to meet its "promise of doubling farmers' income" by 2022 and accused the party of "spreading lies".

Addressing a public rally in Basti district here, Yadav accused the government of resorting to excessive privatisation.

"Double engine government is spreading lies. BJP is a party of liars. They have sold, airports, aeroplanes, railway stations. They're doing it so that no one gets employment," he alleged.

"Earlier, this government (BJP) promised to double the income of farmers. But I want to know how many farmers have earned double income? When farmers needed fertilizers, this government failed to provide it," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party will create employment opportunities for people if voted to power.

He said the people of Basti were looking for a change.

"People of Basti want a change now because they are fed up with their lies. They want development now," he said.

Polling has concluded in five of seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The remaining two phases will go to the polls on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

