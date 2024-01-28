Patna (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Samrat Choudhary on Sunday dismissed the speculations about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which could lead to the collapse of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, stating that the party high-command has 'no clue' about it.

Choudhary mentioned that as of now, Nitish Kumar has not resigned, and no one has withdrawn support. The BJP is reportedly assessing the situation in Bihar, and decisions will be made accordingly. Choudhary indicated that any information about Nitish Kumar's move would be known only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives such information.

"Neither has Nitish Kumarji resigned nor has anybody withdrawn support. Only if something happens, then we will have any information. At present, the BJP wants to assess the situation of Bihar and then, we will make a decision accordingly," Chaudhary said while speaking to reporters in Bihar's Patna.

"We will get informed only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives information regarding the same," he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who left no stone unturned in uniting the opposition to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls, is likely to jump ship back to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Several NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD.

Earlier today, BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey participated in the foundation laying ceremony of development works with CM Nitish Kumar.

"Whatever is God's wish, will happen. The first time around, I only brought him (Nitish Kumar) here, and today also I have brought him," he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday gathered at party supremo Lalu Prasad's home in Patna for an emergency meeting convened by deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, former chief minister, the meeting was attended by senior leaders, including members of the state legislature.

According to sources, Tejashwi Yadav told the leaders of the party present at the meeting that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "respectable" but there were many factors that were not under his "control."

"CM Nitish Kumar was and is respectable. Many things are not under his (Nitish Kumar) control. RJD's allies in the 'Mahagathbandhan' always respected the Chief Minister..." Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by the sources.

The sources further said that Tejashwi had also hinted at many unexpected developments in the state.

"The Chief Minister used to sit with me on the stage and ask, "What was there in Bihar before 2005?" I never reacted... Now, more people are with us. Whatever remained undone in two decades, we managed to get it done within a short time- be it jobs, caste census, increasing reservation, etc. 'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain' (The game is yet to begin in Bihar) Yadav reportedly said.

If Nitish Kumar crosses over to the NDA, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

However, CM Kumar has yet to break his silence on the issue. (ANI)

