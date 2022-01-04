New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a meeting of the Chief Ministers' Council at party headquarters in the national capital to review governance and implementation of welfare schemes based on 28 subjects emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, was attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Ministers of Tripura, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with representatives of Chief Ministers of 12 states. The party's National General Secretary CT Ravi was also present in the meeting which lasted about two hours.

Addressing the media persons after the meeting, CT Ravi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA ruled states in Varanasi recently. In that meeting, PM Modi talked about good governance and welfare of the general public."

"State governments were asked to emphasize on about 28 subjects. They were asked to ensure better implementation of schemes related to these subjects. This meeting was convened to review the same," he added.

Bihar minister Jibesh Mishra, Satpal Maharaj from Uttarakhand, Pranjit Singh Roy from Tripura, Bhupendra Singh from Madhya Pradesh attended this meeting. Apart from this, representatives of Chief Ministers of Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka attended the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also addressed the media persons after the meeting and said that the Uttar Pradesh government has set a perfect example in the implementation of public welfare schemes and it feels good when they are evaluated.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is directly passing the money to the beneficiaries through 36 schemes related to Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). These include schemes related to farmers' interests, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, scholarship, pension, housing scheme, MNREGA, and all public welfare programmes related to education," he added.

Meanwhile, 28 points emphasized by Prime Minister and reviewed in the meeting include applying the DBT fund disbursal system to MGNREGA, an overall greater focus on DBT with Aadhar enablement; talking about time-bound plans for total coverage of eligible persons in various welfare schemes and programmes and outlining plans for the contribution of respective states in making Indian economy a five trillion dollar economy, making GST collection mechanism at the state level flawless, enhancing social media presence of ministers aiming to set at least five present of the number of constituency voters as targetted followers on social media for every minister.

Academic endorsement of the various welfare programme and development schemes, evolving an effective mechanism of keeping track of the activities of fissiparous tendencies and divisive forces, time-bound action plans for the promotion of and participation in Gati Shakti Yojana, plans for implementation of National Education Policy and consolidating plans for education in the mother tongue, preparing an action plan for promoting the use of drones for transportation and opening drone schools under National Drone Policy, exploring the possibility of celebration of village foundation days in every village in order to strengthen a sense of belonging were also included in the 28 points reviewed in the meeting. (ANI)

