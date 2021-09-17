Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP launched its 'Seva aur Samarpan' programme in West Bengal on Friday as part of its country-wide outreach programme on the occasion of the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, handed over masks to people on the streets and undertook cleanliness drives.

Party workers fanned out in Bishnupur, Bankura, Suri in Birbhum district, Arambagh in Hoogly district and in different parts of Howrah, distributed masks and sanitisers to people and asking them to follow COVID-19 protocol.

They also took part in removing garbage in some areas and held health camps in many places by the saffron party.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar attended BJP's programmes in Bankura, while the party's state president Dilip Ghosh took part in a similar event at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

Ghosh said the party will take forward the ideals of Modi for a prosperous India where everyone will be part of development.

The 21-day programme will continue till October 7.

Meanwhile, Congress organised a sit-in before Mohammad Ali Park in central Kolkata and blamed the Modi government for the rise in unemployment in the country and the sale of blue chip PSUs.

"We have chosen this day to voice our grievances against the anti-people policies of the Modi government. While the number of unemployed is rising at an alarming rate, Modiji is delivering his address to the nation, projecting wrong image about the development of India. We want to unmask him and hence we call his birthday National Unemployment Day," a Congress worker said.

The demonstrators also served tea free to those who assembled in the place saying "People are forced to shell out more money for every commodity under the Narendra Modi government though he often talks about his struggle as a chaiwala in his youth. Our move to serve free tea is aimed at showing the hypocrisy of the Narendra Modi government."

Congress leader Abdul Mannan, who turned up during the demonstration, did not speak.

