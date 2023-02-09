New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday issued a three-line whip to all the Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House, during the budget session, till February 13.

The budget session in the Parliament began on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's joint address to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu while touching upon several issues in her address, including defence, space, women empowerment, and the importance of public involvement during the 'Amrit Kaal' to build a developed India said that the country had a government that was "stable, fearless, decisive", working for all classes without any discrimination and giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development). Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption, the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice".

The Opposition has criticised the President's address.

The Opposition have been regularly demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Enterprises and other companies of the Adani Group. They have demanded the Prime Minister's response on the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying that President gave direction to the nation in her visionary address to both Houses and inspired the 'Nari Shakti' of the country. She gave a detailed blueprint of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' of the nation, he said.

He also talked about the work done by his government and said that there is positivity and hope towards India at a global level and the reforms were not carried out of compulsion but by conviction.

He said India is the mother of democracy, constructive criticism is vital for a strong democracy and criticism is like a 'shuddhi yagya'.

The Prime Minister took veiled digs at Rahul Gandhi who had made a sharp attack on the government over the Adani issue in his speech during the debate on Tuesday and said some speeches made on Tuesday were lauded by their ecosystem.

"I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well and couldn't wake up (on time). For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," PM Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi was not present in the House when Prime Minister made his initial remarks. He later reached Lok Sabha.

Addressing the media, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi later said that PM Modi did not answer questions posed to him during the debate and alleged that he was "protecting" industrialist Gautam Adani.

"I am not satisfied with the PM's speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing about an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)," he said on Wednesday.

"The PM, in his speech' did not answer any (of his) questions. He was shell-shocked. I did not raise any difficult questions. They were simple questions that he dodged," the Congress leader added.

The opposition parties kept up their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenberg-Adani row and some MPs staged a walkout during Prime Minister's reply.

Targeting the opposition, PM Modi said instead of constructive criticism, some people indulge in compulsive criticism.

With the opposition parties accusing the government of misusing probe agencies, PM Modi took a dig at them and said Enforcement Directorate is behind their unity.

"A lot of things were said in the House about the probe agencies. I had thought that the people of the country and the results of the elections would bring such people to one stage. But that did not happen. They should thank ED that due to it they have now come together," he said.

PM Modi also hit back at Rahul Gandhi's jibe that there should be a study by institutes such as Harvard of how the Adani group's wealth had seen a steep rise under a particular government. (ANI)

