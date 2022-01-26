Bagalkote (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are in touch with the Congress to join it but he would not reveal their names now.

"I said yesterday that some BJP and JDS leaders are in touch with me, but I won't reveal the names now," said Siddaramaiah.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 49,771 New COVID-19 Cases, 63 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

When asked whether Congress will accept those who left the Congress and joined BJP, the LoP said that they must join the party by accepting party leadership and they must join unconditionally.

"To join Congress, they must have belief in our party. They must join us by accepting party leadership and they must join us unconditionally. If they accept all these conditions and join us, they are welcome," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai: 'Nirbhaya Squads To Boost Women's Safety', Says Aditya Thackrey.

One year before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections, there are several political developments in the state which are leading towards more MLAs joining and leaving parties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)