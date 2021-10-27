Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday in an open letter accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of misgovernance and lawlessness, saying the ruling combine has "ruined" the state.

In the letter addressed to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Surjewala said his government has forced the youth, farmers and labourers to come on the road while putting all sections of society in trouble.

He also criticised the CM over law and order, saying violence erupted under his rule thrice in the state.

"You and your disciples did a lot of politics and caste polarisation on the Jat violence of 2016 but when it came to answer, you stood in the Assembly and said you were misled by my own people," he said.

In the past seven years, your "incompetent government" has put a peace loving state like Haryana amid the "worst states of the country in terms of crime", Surjewala alleged, accusing the CM of "ruining" the state.

Citing a report of the National Crime Records Bureau, Surjewala said in 2020, 1.92 lakh criminal cases were registered in the state.

A total of 1,373 rape cases were registered, he added.

He also accused the government of insulting farmers by calling them "traitors and foreign agents". Various tricks are being used to malign farmers' movement, he said.

"Khattar sahib, you made the state the main centre of unemployment in the country in these seven years," he said criticising the CM.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda in a separate statement put up seven questions to the state government.

He asked how many posts are lying vacant in government departments and why the government not filling them.

"The government should tell how many people lost their lives during the coronavirus period without oxygen, medicine, hospital beds and treatment. Why has the government not taken any steps to identify such people? Why is there such a big difference between the official Covid death toll and the number of deaths during the period," Hooda asked.

Why were big projects like a rail coach factory and the Meham airport, which were approved during the Congress government, moved to other states, he asked.

He also asked what steps the government has taken to find a positive solution to the farmers' stir against central laws.

Instead of raising demands of farmers before the Centre, why did the state government try to crush the movement, he questioned.

