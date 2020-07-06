Dibrugarh, Jul 6 (PTI) A BJP leader in Assam's Dibrugarh district has been arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife, police said on Monday.

Nayan Das, the BJP's Dibrugarh general secretary, was arrested on Sunday evening and sent to judicial custody by a court here earlier in the day, the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Padma Nath Baruah said.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Southeast of Dushanbe in Tajikistan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

His wife was found hanging from the ventilator of their house on the morning of July 1, police said without divulging further details.

Following the incident, a case was filed against him under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dibrugarh police station based on a complaint lodged by a local women's organisation, they said.

Also Read | Suresh Amonkar, Former Goa Health Minister, Dies of COVID-19, State Death Toll Rises to 8.

They were married for six years and have a four-year-old daughter, the police said.

The woman is stated to have been raised in Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan's household.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)