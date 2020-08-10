Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): District president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at by terrorists on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries, according to the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday.

"Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was shot at by terrorists yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries," said BJP Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | 2 Women From Thailand Allegedly Raped in a Hotel in Hisar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

He was shifted to a hospital after being fired upon on Sunday.

Earlier on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists in Kulgam.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: BJP Worker Abdul Hamid Najar, Who Was Attacked by Terrorists in Budgam, Succumbs to Injuries.

In July, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed by terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)