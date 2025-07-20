Mumbai, July 20 (PTI) BJP MLC Praveen Darekar and two MLAs were stuck in an over-crowded elevator for nearly 10 minutes at an event on Sunday and had to be rescued using iron rods, organisers said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at a banquet hall in Kaul Heritage City in Vasai (West), where a guidance camp on the self-redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings was held, an organiser said.

Darekar, who also heads the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank, was accompanied by Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit and Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik when the lift abruptly stalled.

According to sources, the elevator was designed to carry a maximum of 10 people, but had 17 occupants at the time, resulting in a technical malfunction. The sudden halt left all those inside visibly anxious.

BJP workers and security personnel on the ground quickly responded to the situation. Using iron rods, they managed to force open the lift door and rescue all the trapped occupants safely.

"All those stuck inside were brought out without injury. Immediate action by the workers prevented further panic," the organiser said.

Darekar and others rejoined the event.

