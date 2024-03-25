Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): A day after clashes broke out between two communities while celebrating the festival of Holi in the Chengicherla area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telengana, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers staged a protest.

BJP workers staged a protest today at around 11 am, said police.

According to the police, the BJP protestors engaged in a heated argument with the cops. Videos of the protests showed that police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

On Sunday, in the Pital Basti of Chengicherla, while celebrating Holi, a few people installed speakers while the Namaz was ongoing. Some individuals asked them to stop the sound, leading to an argument between two communities, which escalated into an attack on each other. This incident occurred today at 4:15 p.m., the police said.

The confrontation on Sunday resulted in injuries to three individuals.

Further investigation on the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

